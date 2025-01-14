"Lost all faith in courts": Imran Khan's wife expresses lack of trust in Pakistan's legal system

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 14 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, expressed a lack of trust in the country's legal system during a hearing in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday, The Express Tribune reported.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, presided over the case, which involved allegations that a vehicle was driven into Rangers' personnel. During the hearing, the judge said that all legal protocols were followed. The judge said, "It has taken some time, but legal protocols have been followed."

In response to remarks made by the judge, Bushra Bibi, said, "That is not an issue, but we have lost faith in the courts."

Expressing disagreement with her statement, Judge Sipra said, "It is not like that everywhere. The justice system, despite its flaws, is functioning. If it collapses, society itself will cease to exist. You have appeared before me in other hearings as well."

Imran Khan's wife shared a troubling experience during a previous trial. Bushra Bibi recalled an incident, where a judge's blood pressure rose to 200, yet he continued to announce the verdict against them, The Express Tribune reported.

She said, "There is law in this country, but no justice. Imran Khan is imprisoned for defending the Constitution. Everything we've gone through has destroyed our faith in the legal system."

After hearing her arguments, the judge approved the interim bail of Bushra Bibi in the case lodged at the Ramna Police Station, extending the relief until February 7, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier on January 13, Islamabad Court rejected three interim bail applications filed by Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported. According to details, the Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka rejected three interim bail applications filed by Bushra Bibi.

During the court hearing, Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar and Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared in court while Bushra Bibi's counsel presented a plea for exemption during the proceedings.Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar said that the bail bonds have been submitted.

The judge said, "You have yet to submit the bail bonds." During the court hearing, Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry said that Bushra Bibi has to be present at the Adiala Jail for the decision in the £190 million reference today.

On the lack of compliance with court orders, the judge stated, "You are not implementing the court's directives." Subsequently, the court dismissed all three interim bail pleas lodged by Imran Khan's wife.

