Loud blasts heard in Crimean town of Feodosia near Black Sea
By IANS | Published: December 26, 2023 09:43 AM2023-12-26T09:43:56+5:302023-12-26T09:45:09+5:30
Beijing, Dec 26 The Feodosia region of Crimea has been attacked, resulting in the blockade of the port ...
Beijing, Dec 26 The Feodosia region of Crimea has been attacked, resulting in the blockade of the port area.
The explosions have stopped, the fire is under control and all specialized teams are on-site. Residents of several buildings will be evacuated, Xinhua News Agency reported.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app