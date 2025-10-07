Louisiana Shooting: Sex Crimes Suspect Shoots Two Deputies at Iberville Parish Courthouse, Neutralised by Police

An accused of sex crimes was reportedly snatched a weapon from a police official at the Iberville Parish Courthouse in Louisiana and opened fire. Two police officers received gunshot injuries during the incident and were transported to the nearby health clinic. The attacker was later neutralised by law enforcement officers present at the court premises.

The shooting occurred on Monday night and the two deputies of the Iberville Parish Sheriff were being treated for gunshot injuries. According to the police, one of the officers was shot in the stomach. One of the sheriffs who received a gunshot wound, identified as Brett Stassi Jr., the son of Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, said District Attorney Tony Clayton.

Visuals From Iberville Parish

Attorney General Liz Murrill said, "I have spoken to Sheriff Stassi. His son is currently stable but not out of the woods. Another deputy is fighting for his life. He asks for your prayers for these brave officers. These deputies put their lives on the line for us - please pray for them now." The shooter, who was from White Castle, was shot and killed.