Louvre Director admits security failures, proposes new measures

Paris, Oct 23 Louvre Museum Director Laurence des Cars has admitted failures in the museum's external surveillance system and announced a series of new security measures.

Appearing before the French Senate, des Cars said on Wednesday that the museum's external CCTV coverage was insufficient and that late last week's jewellery theft had exposed several "weak points".

"We are facing a terrible failure at the Louvre, for which I take my share of responsibility," she said, adding that she had offered her resignation, but the French Culture Minister Rachida Dati declined the offer.

Des Cars outlined several measures to enhance security, including reinforcing perimeter protection with anti-vehicle barriers, expanding and upgrading surveillance systems across the museum complex, and requesting the Interior Ministry to set up a police station inside the museum, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, she defended the museum's existing 80-million-euro ($92.89 million) security plan, rejecting a recent report that cited "persistent delays" in the implementation of the plan.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an acceleration of the Louvre's security upgrades during Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

The museum reopened to visitors on Wednesday morning, three days after the spectacular theft of jewellery estimated at about 88 million euros ($102 million). (1 euro = 1.16 US dollar)

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Monday that the museum's alarm was triggered when the window of the Apollo Gallery was forced.

Police officers arrived on site two or three minutes after they were called by an individual that witnessed the scene, he said to a television channel.

Officials said the heist lasted less than eight minutes in total, including less than four minutes inside the Louvre.

Nunez did not disclose details about video surveillance cameras that may have filmed the thieves around and in the museum pending a police investigation.

"There are cameras all around the Louvre," he said.

Sunday's theft focused on the gilded Apollo Gallery, where the Crown Diamonds are displayed.

Alarms brought Louvre agents to the room, forcing the intruders to bolt, but the robbery was already over.

Eight objects were taken, according to officials: a sapphire diadem, necklace and single earring from a matching set linked to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amelie and Hortense; an emerald necklace and earrings from the matching set of Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte's second wife; a reliquary brooch; and Empress Eugenie's diadem and her large corsage-bow brooch, a prized 19th-century imperial ensemble.

