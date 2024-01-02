'Love, light, happiness': Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's cozy NYE getaway in Rajasthan

Mumbai, Jan 2 Actress Katrina Kaif, who recently jetted off with her husband Vicky Kaushal for their New Year celebrations to an undisclosed location, has now shared celebratory pictures from Rajasthan, and shared her wish for the year 2024.

On December 31, Katrina and Vicky were seen walking hand in hand at the airport, as they were flying for the new year's eve.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Race' actress shared a string of photos, which shows the couple romantically ringing in the new year, in each other's arms.

Katrina is looking gorgeous in a white floral dress. Flaunting her natural glow, the diva loosely tied her hair in a ponytail.

Vicky is sporting a black full sleeves sweater and a matching cap. The lovebirds are basking in the winter sun, while they candidly pose for the cameras.

Another photo shows the couple enjoying a musical night with bonfire in the midst of the mesmerising desert.

The last photo features Katrina resting on Vicky's shoulder, while the latter is holding her tightly.

The 'New York' actress captioned the post as: "Wishing Peace of mind, health, happiness and love for everyone in 2024 ...."

Katrina's post was liked by actress Alia Bhatt.

Vicky also shared a picture with his ladylove, and captioned it as: "Love, light, happiness... Happy 2024 everyone!"

Vicky and Katrina had tied the knot in December, 2021 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in 'Dunki'. The comedy drama stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. He next has 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', and 'Chhaava' in the pipeline.

Katrina was last seen as Zoya in Salman Khan starrer 'Tiger 3'. She next has 'Merry Christmas' in her kitty. The romantic thriller film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, and stars Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Katrina.

