'Lovely and warm people in both nations', says textile designer Sally Campbell on similarities between India, Australia

Canberra [Australia], May 2 : Talking about her love for India, a renowned textile designer Sally Campbell said that she is exploring the country through textiles, art and travelling.

In an interview with columnist and author Rami Niranjan Desai, Campbell said that she keeps coming back and going on different holidays to different parts of India and still loving it more and more.

Saying she has a passion for India, the designer stated that when she first travelled to Jaipur, she got lost in fantasy.

"I have no business brain whatsoever, but I do have a passion for India. Also because I was in the film industry designing costumes and sets, I had an automatic passion for textiles. I was just travelling in India, I would fall in love with a particular fabric. When my sister and I went to Jaipur for the first time, we loved the old pink city and bought traditional twirling skirts and embroideries. We got lost in the fantasy," the designer told Rami Niranjan Desai in her interview, Matemaitri reported.

On being asked whether there is a wide acceptance for handmade textiles, she said that Indian textiles have always been accepted for their craftsmanship and beauty.

"The crafts were slowly dying before designers started working alongside the craftspeople and gave handmade textiles a contemporary design. When I started my business twenty years ago people didn't really care whether the fabric was handmade, now more and more people care," she said.

On the relationship between India and Australia, Sally Campbell told Rami Niranjan Desai that many many Indians have been settling in Australia for a long time, and there are many great Indian restaurants, and Bollywood movies that have become very popular in the country, Matemaitri reported.

Working with incredible weavers, block printers, and embroiderers who all produce gorgeous handmade textiles in India, she claimed, is unquestionably a fantastic recipe for success.

Sally Campbell is a very well-known, and highly acclaimed textile designer in Australia. She used to exhibit at Life In Style trade fair in Sydney and Melbourne.

