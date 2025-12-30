'Loving mother, devoted entire life to B'desh,' Tarique Rahman's emotional tribute to Khaleda Zia

Dhaka, Dec 30 Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday paid an emotional tribute to his mother, BNP chief and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, remembering her as a "loving mother" who devoted her entire life to the country and its people.

Khaleda Zia passed away early Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness at the age of 80, the party confirmed.

According to a statement issued by the BNP, she died at around 6 a.m. at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she had been undergoing treatment for over a month. The party has announced a seven-day mourning programme to mark her passing.

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Rahman wrote, "My mother, BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, has responded to the call of Almighty Allah and left us today. To many, she was the leader of the nation, an uncompromising leader, the Mother of Democracy, the Mother of Bangladesh. Today, the country mourns the loss of a guiding presence that shaped its democratic aspirations."

Sharing a deeply personal note, he said, "To me, Khaleda Zia was a tender and loving mother who devoted her entire life to the country and its people. Throughout her life, she stood firm against autocracy, fascism, and domination, leading the struggle for freedom, sovereignty, and the restoration of democracy."

Rahman recalled her strength within the family despite years of political hardship.

"Though her life was illuminated by sacrifice and struggle, at home she was our truest guardian, a mother whose infinite love gave us strength in our darkest moments. She endured repeated arrests, denial of medical care, and relentless persecution. Yet even in pain, confinement, and uncertainty, she never stopped sheltering her family with courage and compassion. Her resilience was not loud, but it was unbreakable," he said.

Highlighting the personal sacrifices she made for the nation, Rahman added, "For the country, she lost her husband; she lost her child. In that loss, this nation and its people became her family, her purpose, her very soul. She leaves behind an unforgettable legacy of patriotism, sacrifice, and resistance, a legacy that will live on in the democratic conscience of Bangladesh."

He concluded his message by appealing for prayers and expressing gratitude.

"I ask you all to pray for my mother. For the profound emotion, love, and respect shown by the people of this country and by the world, my family and I remain eternally grateful," Rahman said.

Meanwhile, the BNP Standing Committee held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to decide the party's future course of action following Khaleda Zia's demise.

The meeting, presided over by her son and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, began on Tuesday afternoon at the chairperson's Gulshan office in Dhaka.

Several senior leaders, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan and Nazrul Islam Khan, attended the meeting, according to a report by leading Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune.

Khaleda Zia's funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday in Dhaka.

The interim government has also announced a three-day state mourning along with a general holiday on Wednesday to mark the death of the former Prime Minister.

