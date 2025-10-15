LS Speaker holds talks with Mongolian President on parliamentary cooperation

New Delhi [India], October 15 : The President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, along with his delegation, visited the Parliament of India on Tuesday. He was warmly received by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Makar Dwar.

The delegation admired the architectural grandeur, artistic elegance, and rich cultural heritage of the Parliament House, while also witnessing India's vibrant democratic traditions embodied in the new Parliament Building, an official statement said.

During their meeting, both leaders held productive bilateral discussions. Birla expressed his happiness that India and Mongolia are celebrating the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. He commended the steadily deepening partnership between the two nations and noted that over the past seven decades, their cooperation has expanded across multiple dimensions. Reflecting on his visit to Mongolia in 2023, Birla reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to strengthening parliamentary democracy.

Held bilateral discussions with the visiting Parliamentary Delegation led by H.E. President @UKhurelsukh of Mongolia, at the Parliament House in New Delhi. The talks focused on strengthening parliamentary cooperation, legislative innovations, democratic practices, and mutual… pic.twitter.com/dqILLLm5KB — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 14, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

The Speaker noted that the partnership between India and Mongolia holds vast potential in the areas of defence, health, information technology, and economic cooperation. Emphasizing that bilateral relations between the two nations are rooted in the principles of democracy, dharma, and development (3D), he highlighted the deep historical and spiritual connections that India and Mongolia share.

Speaking about the shared Buddhist heritage, Birla observed that the teachings of Lord Buddha transcend time, remaining both eternal and profoundly relevant. He cited the Buddha's guiding mantra, "Bahujan Hitaya Bahujan Sukhaya" (for the welfare and happiness of the many), as a foundational principle that continues to inspire India's public policy today. Birla also informed President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa that the Dharma Chakra, prominently inscribed above the Speaker's Chair in the Lok Sabha Chamber, stands as a symbol of India's enduring commitment to dharma-based governance.

Speaking about the new Parliament Building, Birla informed the delegation that despite the challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, its construction was completed in record time. He proudly stated that the building embodies the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians and prominently reflects elements of Buddhist philosophy. Highlighting this connection, he pointed out that one of the galleries displays the timeless verse "Buddham Sharanam Gacchami, Dhammam Sharanam Gacchami, Sangham Sharanam Gachchhami" (I go to the Buddha for refuge, to the Dharma for refuge, to the Sangha for refuge), along with teachings that inspire individuals to "become like light."

Emphasizing the growing parliamentary engagement between India and Mongolia, Birla noted that regular exchanges between the two Parliaments have been a key pillar of their bilateral relationship. He expressed his desire to further strengthen this tradition.

Recalling the Memorandum of Understanding signed during his 2023 visit to Mongolia to enhance parliamentary cooperation, Birla encouraged Mongolian parliamentarians and officials to make use of India's world-class Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) for training and capacity-building initiatives, the statement said.

As per the statement, Birla also highlighted India's strong focus on enhancing women's participation across all sectors. He noted the significant progress achieved in recent years to strengthen women's representation in social, economic, and political spheres.

He shared that the Indian Constitution mandates a 33% reservation for women in grassroots representative bodies, with several states extending this to 50%. Birla further mentioned the "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam"the first law enacted in the new Parliament Buildingwhich provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. This landmark legislation, he said, reaffirms India's constitutional commitment to Women-Led Development.

On this occasion, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia, warmly recalled Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's visit to Mongolia in 2023, noting that Birla's dynamic leadership had greatly strengthened parliamentary cooperation between the two countries. Describing India as Mongolia's "spiritual neighbour and a great friend," President Ukhnaa emphasized India's role as a key partner in Mongolia's development journey.

He commended India's emergence as a rapidly growing economic power contributing meaningfully to global peace and stability. Applauding India's leadership of the Global South, he expressed optimism for continued collaboration between India and Mongolia on multilateral platforms, founded on mutual respect and shared benefit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor