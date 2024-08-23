M. Suresh takes over as Chairman (Additional Charge), AAI

New Delhi [India], August 23 : M. Suresh has been entrusted with the additional charge of Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) with effect from August 20, 2024. Presently, M. Suresh is serving as a Member (Air Navigation Services) in the AAI and will hold this charge in addition to his current responsibilities for a period of three months or until further orders.

M. Suresh has been a valued Board Member as a Member (ANS) of the Airports Authority of India since September 2, 2021.

Shri Suresh is an Engineering Graduate in Electronics and Communication with a Master of Business Administration (HR). He also holds an International Airport Professional - IAP degree accorded by the Airports Council International and International Civil Aviation Organization.

He has more than 33 years of rich experience in the Airports Authority of India holding the posts of Member (ANS), Regional Executive Director (North East Region) and Airport Director at Goa, Jammu and Madurai Airports.

Shri Suresh is an Air Navigation Service technical expert and has vast experience in planning, provision, operation & maintenance of CNS facilities, airport system facilities & information technology facilities in airports in India. He has been instrumental in the implementation of NOCAS Version-2, the Building Height Clearance Software for the public, SKY REV 360 (Patent Holder), NIC CPPP Training Program, e-Office deployment and the Implementation of the Biometric Access Control project in AAI and many such initiatives.

In his additional assignment as the Chairman of the Airports Authority of India, Shri Suresh will lead efforts to achieve AAI's organizational goals of providing world-class airport infrastructure, top-of-the-line facilities and leading air navigation services in the world.

