Macron approves resignation of Barnier government

Paris, Dec 5 French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday approved the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, previously ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

While waiting for a new government to be formed, Macron asked Barnier to lead a caretaker government to handle current affairs, said the Elysee in a press release, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Prime Minister today submitted the resignation of his government to the President of the Republic who took note of it," said the release.

--IANS

