Macron calls Franco-German ties 'indispensable' as state visit starts

Berlin, May 26 (IANS/DPA) Emmanuel Macron began the first state visit to Germany by a French president in 24 years with warm words for his hosts.

"Franco-German relations are indispensable and important for Europe," said Macron at the start of his three-day state visit to Germany on Sunday.

He rebuffed the suggestion that the relationship, often described as the engine of Europe, has begun to stutter.

"That is not true. We are moving forward," Macron said through a translator.

Upon landing in Berlin, Macron immediately travelled to the German capital's government quarter to meet with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and attend a democracy-themed festival.

Steinmeier greeted Macron and called his visit "proof of the depth of the Franco-German friendship."

He said that despite sometimes differing on individual policy points, Berlin and Paris always "come to an agreement in the end."

"If Germany and France are in agreement, then there is still a lot that can be achieved in Europe," he said.

Macron also emphasized the importance of the European elections in June and called the EU a defender of democracy and common values.

