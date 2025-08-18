Macron says he does not rule out Ukraine recognising loss of lands under peace deal

Paris, Aug 18 French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he doesn't rule out that Ukraine will have to recognise the loss of some of its territories under a potential peace deal.

"As part of a truce, a ceasefire or a peace deal, the country may recognise the loss of territories," he said on Sunday in a video address aired on the Elysee Palace's X page as quoted by Russian news agency Tass.

"It will not recognise that they are under anyone else's sovereignty, but will recognise their loss though military action. It doesn't run counter to international law, but will be a very serious concession."

"After three-and-a-half years of conflict and so many victims, no country will accept even actual territorial losses if it has no guarantees that the rest of its territory will be protected," he stressed.

According to the French leader, the "Coalition of the Willing" met on Sunday to "discuss security guarantees to Kyiv," which will be once again discussed on Monday at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Tass reported.

In his words, the coalition wants to outline "the format of the Ukrainian army that will make it possible to guarantee a fair and lasting peace".

He also said that several Western countries has expressed readiness to send several thousands of troops to Ukraine to ensure post-conflict peace.

"Several states are ready to do this: from providing training and logistics to the presence in non-combat zones, i.e. not on the frontline or disputed territories," Macron noted, adding that the issue of the potential deployment of military contingents will be discussed with Trump "to clarify how the United States is ready to participate in this".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Washington on August 18.

He will be accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Startmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced plans to take part in this meeting.

