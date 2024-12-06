Macron says he will name new PM 'within coming days'

Paris, Dec 6 French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he will nominate a new Prime Minister "within the coming days" to replace Michel Barnier, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote a day before.

"I will name a new Prime Minister within the coming days. I will instruct him to form a government of general interest representing all the political forces," Macron said on Thursday evening in a national address delivered 24 hours after the historic non-confidence vote, Xinhua news agency reported.

The vote marked a significant political crisis for France, forcing a Prime Minister to step down for the first time since 1962 and making Barnier's government the first to fall to such a motion in over six decades.

On Thursday morning, Barnier formally submitted his resignation to Macron. Pending the formation of a new government, Macron has tasked Barnier with leading a caretaker administration to manage current affairs, the Elysee Palace said in a press statement.

Moreover, in his speech, Macron reaffirmed his commitment to the presidency amid calls from a left-wing alliance for him to resign.

"The mandate you have given me is for five years and I will exercise it until the very end," he said.

Looking ahead, Macron said that the new government will present a revised budget "at the very beginning of next year".

He added that a special law would be proposed in Parliament to extend the terms of the 2024 budget into 2025 to ensure the continuity of public services.

With less than a month remaining to approve the 2025 national budget and Barnier's government collapse, the urgency of resolving the political deadlock has intensified.

