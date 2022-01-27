Madagascar Foreign Minister appreciates strong India-Malagasy bilateral ties at India's Republic Day event

On India's 73rd Republic Day, Foreign Minister of Madagascar Patrick Rajoelina attended a reception hosted by Indian Ambassador in Antananarivo Abhay Kumar.

The Madagascar Foreign Minister was the Chief Guest of the event held on Wednesday where Ambassador Abhay Kumar unfurled the Indian National Flag. The event was also attended by the Indian community in Madagascar.

At the event, Madagascar Foreign Minister reaffirmed strong India-Malagasy bilateral relations and thanked New Delhi for extending help to Madagascar during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We congratulate India on its 73rd Republic Day and appreciate the strong India Malagasy bilateral relations. I also thank India for extending help to Madagascar," RajoliFM said on Wednesday.

Stating that India has been a loyal friend and leading partner of Madagascar, Rajoelina said: "In the face of the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against food insecurity, India has supported Madagascar through numerous donations of basic necessities as well as technical and logistical support, I reiterate on behalf of the Malagasy Government my sincere thanks and hope that such cooperation will continue to develop positively between the two countries."

He added that several areas of cooperation have been identified, notably in the IT sector, agriculture and rural development, and the trade and industrial sector," he said, hoping that this year 2022 will mark the consolidation of this cooperation for the two countries.

The President of the Senate of Madagascar also attended the reception besides the Ambassadors and the Heads of International Organisations in Madagascar.

Speaking at the reception hosted at the Embassy's Residence, Ambassador Kumar expressed condolences on the loss of precious Malagasy lives due to devastating floods in Antananarivo last week.

He further said, "India and Madagascar have cordial and friendly bilateral relations since the time of Madagascar's Independence in 1960. India and Madagascar have several ongoing cooperation programs ranging across humanitarian assistance, education, health and capacity building which have been beneficial to Malagasy people."

The celebrations also saw cultural performances by members of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) alumni in Madagascar.

Congratulating India on the occasion, Madagascar's Foreign Minister sent a congratulatory tweet, "My warmest congratulations to the people and Government of #India on the 73rd Republic Day. On this occasion, I wish India and her people continued peace, progress and prosperity."

External Affairs Minister o Dr S Jaishankar thanked his counterpart on Twitter and said, "Appreciate your kind greetings FM @prajoelina. Our cooperation is embedded in India's Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) Mission policy."

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. The celebrations this year are special as Indian Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

