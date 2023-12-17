Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina sworn in for third term amid opposition boycott

Antananarivo [Madagascar], December 17 : Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina was sworn in on Saturday for a third term amid opposition boycott and concerns of the international community regarding the future of the island, Le Matinal, a Mauritius-based media platform reported.

The re-elected President, Andry Rajoelina took the oath of office in front of a packed Barea stadium.

President Andry Rajoelina begins a new term as President of Madagascar after being declared winner of last month's presidential election. He is battling an opposition boycott and international fears over the island's future.

Andry Rajoelina's second five-year term officially began with the swearing-in ceremony. This was a "solemn hearing of the High Constitutional Court, before the nation, and in the presence of the government, the National Assembly, the Senate, and the Supreme Court," as required by the Constitution, Le Matinal reported.

The Le Matinal report stated that Azali Assoumani, President of the Republic of Comoros, who also chairs the African Union (AU); and Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique were present in the investiture ceremony.

"In front of a crowd of 50,000, made up of six African presidents, including among them Azali Assoumani, President of the Republic of Comoros, who also chairs the African Union (AU); Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique; Joao Lourenco, President of the Republic of Angola and SADC; Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe; Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of Guinea-Bissau; Vice President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Minister of the Armed Forces of Senegal, Youm El Hadji Omar; Prime Minister of Rwanda, Edouard Ngirente; Prime Minister of Tanzania, Kassim Majaliwa; Vice Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Hu Chunhua," Le Matinal reported.

The ups and downs of the presidential election process have come to an end.

