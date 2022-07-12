Made a mistake, Sri Lankan President is still here: Speaker
By IANS | Published: July 12, 2022 03:30 PM2022-07-12T15:30:05+5:302022-07-12T15:40:14+5:30
Colombo, July 12 Speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena in a telephone call to an India media agency said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has not left the country, adding that "I made a mistake in the (BBC) interview".
He earlier told the BBC that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the island nation and is in a nearby country and that he will return to the country by Wednesday, the Daily Mirror reported.
