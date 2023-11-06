Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon-starrer ‘The Railway Men’ is heroic tale of bravery over disaster

Mumbai, Nov 6 The makers of R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan- starrer ‘The Railway Men’ on Monday unveiled the trailer of the thrilling tale of heroism, hope and humanity during the darkest hours of gas leak tragedy in Bhopal.

The 2 minute 53 second trailer begins with Kay Kay Menon’s character as a railway employee. Babil is introduced as another railway worker posted at Bhopal junction, while Divyenndu is a RPF personnel.

The happy glimpses of Bhopal are shown before the gas leak. The trailer further shows gas leak from Union Carbide factory and the chaos that follows it in the city.

Kay Kay says: “Jaldi sabko yahan se nikaalna hoga, warna ye Bhopal junction kabristan ban jayega.” The video shows Madhavan’s character as General Manager of Central Railways.

‘The Railway Men’ is a story of heroism demonstrated by the employees of the Indian Railways in Bhopal. They rose against all odds to save people on the night of December 2, 1984, battling an invisible enemy in the air. Inspired by true stories, this gripping series is a celebration of the indomitable spirit of humanity.

The trailer highlights how courage can be found in the darkest of times and ordinary men can rise to extraordinary challenges. It brings forth the heroic attempt of individuals who worked tirelessly and in a race-against-time and ensured the safety of hundreds of people on the fateful night of the world’s worst industrial disaster.

Director Shiv Rawail said: "Directing this series has been a deeply emotional and rewarding journey. It's a story of the human spirit that needed to be told, to remind people of the power of resilience in the face of adversity.”

“I am truly humbled and honoured to helm this series. To be able to execute my passion project under the able guidance of YRF Entertainment; to be able to work with talent like R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Juhi Chawla, Raghubir Yadav, Divyenndu, Babil and so many others in my very first outing as a director and for this series to reach the global audience through Netflix is truly a dream come true,” he added.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films said: "The Railway Men is one such powerful story that stands testament to our pursuit of this trifecta.”

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said: “The series captures an inspiring story with bravery and compassion at its heart. I'm confident that this moving story will appeal to our audiences and stay with them just like it stayed with me.”

Produced by YRF Entertainment, ‘The Railway Men’ will premiere on November 18 on Netflix.

