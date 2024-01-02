Madonna celebrates New Year with her six kids

Los Angeles, Jan 2 Pop icon Madonna's New Year's Eve was a family affair. The legendary musician rang in 2024 with her six children, Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere.

The 'Hung Up' singer shared a collection of photos from her celebration on Instagram, beginning with several shots of the family enjoying some fun in the sun together, reports 'People' magazine.

In one picture, she and son Rocco are backdropped by beautiful blue water, and in another, Lourdes poses for a boat selfie. Elsewhere in the post, Madonna sported a leather corset and a “Happy New Year” tiara as she posed with each of her kids.

As per 'People', in one photo, she shares a sweet embrace with mini-me Lourdes, who has followed in her mom's musical footsteps.

Also at her New Year's Eve celebration, the pop star stood side-by-side with Rocco, wrapped her arms around Mercy, and posed with David, Stella and Estere. She also snapped a pic with fashion designer Stella McCartney, who appeared to be partying with the family. In the caption, the singer referenced the song ‘Good Life’ by Inner City, writing, “Let Me Take You to a Place I know you want to Go - It's A Good Life…….Happy 2024".

Last year, Madonna opened up about the difficulties of parenting.

In January 2023, she told Vanity Fair that motherhood "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle,” adding that she is “still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job.”

"Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art," she told the magazine. "And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time”.

