Maduro, wife accuse US of 'abduction'; pleads not guilty at first US court hearing

New York [US], January 6 : During their first court appearance in New York, Venezuela's deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to all charges and accused the United States government of abducting them from their home country, CNN reported.

As per CNN on Monday (local time), both Maduro and Flores denied the drug trafficking and weapons-related charges filed against them and, for now, did not contest their continued detention. The appearance marked a historic moment and the beginning of what is expected to be a prolonged legal battle, as their defence is likely to challenge the legality of their military capture.

After the military operation to arrest Maduro, US President Donald Trump said, "We're in charge."

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has signalled that it will closely monitor developments in Venezuela under interim leadership. However, Maduro's long-time vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in as acting president on Monday, according to CNN.

When asked to confirm his identity, Maduro stood up and spoke in Spanish, with his remarks translated into English in court.

He told the court that he "was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela," and, as Judge Alvin Hellerstein attempted to interrupt him, added, "I am still president of my country."

Responding to the charges for a second time, Maduro said, "I am innocent. I am not guilty of anything that is mentioned here. I am a decent man."

As per CNN, it remains unclear how much of his statement was translated aloud in the courtroom. Judge Hellerstein said Maduro would be given an opportunity at a later stage to speak in detail about his arrest and the allegations against him.

Maduro's lawyer confirmed that a not guilty plea had been entered on all four charges. Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores also pleaded not guilty, telling the judge in Spanish, "Not guilty, completely innocent."

When asked to verify her identity, she said through an interpreter, "I am first lady of the Republic of Venezuela."

She appeared in court with visible bandages on her forehead and right temple and required assistance to take her seat at the defence table. Her lawyer said she would need a medical evaluation and possible treatment for "significant injuries" sustained during what he described as her "abduction."

Attorney Mark Donnelly said Flores may have suffered a fracture or, at a minimum, severe bruising to her ribs.

Maduro's lawyer, Barry Pollack, also told the court that the Venezuelan leader has "some health and medical issues that will require attention," without providing further details.

Pollack said he intends to file multiple motions challenging both the indictment and Maduro's arrest, which he described as a "military abduction" carried out by US operatives early Saturday morning, CNN reported.

He also argued that Maduro holds privileges and immunity linked to his position as the leader of a sovereign nation.

As per CNN, both Maduro and Flores requested a "visit" with representatives of the Venezuelan consulate. Under US law, detained foreign nationals are entitled to consular access, though it remains unclear how that request will be handled.

Their lawyers did not seek immediate release during Monday's hearing but indicated that a formal bail application would be submitted at a later stage.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for March 17, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor