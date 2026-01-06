Maduro's capture "not just about drugs": US AG Bondi, says "nothing off the table" on other charges

Washington DC [US], January 6 : US Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday stated that the capture of the ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro is "not just about drugs", asserting that broader criminal accountability remains possible and that "nothing is off the table" when it comes to additional charges.

Speaking to Fox News in her first interview following Washington's military action in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, Bondi defended the legality of the operation and rejected criticism that US President Donald Trump lacked the authority to act without congressional approval.

She described the US military action as a law-enforcement function to arrest indicted individuals in Venezuela, outlining serious allegations against Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, stating they were charged with directing murders, kidnappings, and assaults against those who opposed their operations or attempted to interfere with their alleged drug trafficking activities.

She further claimed that the operation has saved "thousands of lives" affected by the drug trade.

"This was well within the President's Article II powers. It was a law-enforcement function to arrest indicted individuals in Venezuela. Our military pulled off a flawless execution of that operation. America and the Western Hemisphere are safer tonight," Bondi said to Fox News.

"The charges: Maduro and his wife were charged with directing the murders, kidnappings, and assaults of anybody who stood in their way and anybody who tried to stop their drug business. They are also charged with bringing tonnes of drugs into this country... This is not just about drugs. The President has saved thousands of lives from the drug trade," she added.

On Saturday, Washington carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela", and the deposed dictator, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and taken out of the country.

Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement.

Trump stated that Maduro and his wife have been indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York and will face trial.

According to Bondi, Maduro and the other accused are currently in the custody of the Southern District of New York, where federal prosecutor Jay Clayton is handling the case.

Responding to questions about whether the case would ultimately hold up in court, Bondi said the investigation remains wide-ranging and noted that multiple defendants have been charged.

She confirmed that an unsealed indictment includes four counts against Maduro and three against his wife, with additional charges against co-defendants, including Maduro's son. Bondi further stated that prosecutions in other jurisdictions also remain possible.

"They are in the Southern District of New York right now. Everything else is still on the table. There are other defendants who are charged. We unsealed an indictment charging them with what I described: four counts against Maduro and three counts against his wife. Other co-defendants are charged. Maduro's son is charged. Other people are charged as well. They could face charges in other jurisdictions. Nothing is off the table," the US Attorney General said.

Describing the accused as major criminal figures, Bondi said, "These are not street-level drug dealers. They are narco-traffickers," adding that they are responsible for the loss of "so many lives" and "must remain behind bars."

Earlier on Monday, Maduro pleaded "not guilty" to multiple federal charges during his first court appearance in New York City following his capture by the US military on Saturday.

Maduro raised questions over the legality of his arrest, claiming that he was detained at his residence in Caracas, as the remark signalled what is expected to be a central plank of his legal defence - that his arrest by US law enforcement on foreign soil amounted to an unlawful operation, as reported by CNN.

Maduro's legal team has described the arrest as a "military abduction", arguing that the late-night operation violated international law and due process protections.

