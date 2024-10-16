"Magnificent..." Israeli Ambassador visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh [India], October 16 : Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar who on Wednesday visited the grand Ram Temple of Ayodhya with his wife said he was moved by the devotion of pilgrims and worshippers.

Ambassador Azar emphasised the importance of connecting with the people and exploring India's culture in a deeper way.

"I am honoured to visit the magnificent temple in Ayodhya of Lord Ram. I am amazed by the number of pilgrims and worshippers who visit here," he told ANI.

The Israeli ambassador also said that he was deeply moved by the devotion of pilgrims and worshippers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He said, "People of Israel and people of India are ancient people as they have ancient religion, tradition and heritage. As we are proud of our heritage, you are proud of your heritage and this is something very important because devotion gives you strength and therefore I was really to moved to visit here and to see the devotion of pilgrims and worshippers."

He added, "As we say, location is very important because it's not an imagination, things have happened here in past and people are commemorating day after day, year after year and they are remembering values each day. And as the ambassador of Israel, it is important for me to understand the people and that's why, I have come here together with my wife and we are getting to know the culture of India in a deeper way."

A day before, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a "fruitful and meaningful discussion" with Israeli Ambassador in Lucknow. The two sides look forward to exploring new avenues of cooperation for the benefit of the people of UP.

Yogi Adityanath noted that his meeting with Reuven Azar marks another step towards strengthening the "deep bond" shared by Uttar Pradesh and Israel in areas of mutual interest.

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh CM stated, "Had a highly fruitful and meaningful discussion with Mr. Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India. This meeting marks another step towards strengthening the deep bond between UP and Israel in areas of mutual interest. We look forward to exploring new avenues of cooperation for the benefit of people of Uttar Pradesh."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor