Magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolts Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], May 2 : A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rocked Taiwan at 15:51 pm (local time) on Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA said its epicentre was 10.2 km south-southwest of Taitung County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 26.8 km.

Recently, another earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter jolted Taiwan on April 23, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 23.69 and Longitude 121.85, at a depth of 87 kilometres, the NCS stated.

