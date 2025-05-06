Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes western Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 6 (ANI/ WAM): A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck west of Tobelo, Indonesia, on Tuesday, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency reported.

The agency said that the quake's epicentre was located 85 kilometres from Tobelo district at a depth of 123.9 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (ANI/ WAM)

