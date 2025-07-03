Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southwestern Japan

Tokyo [Japan], July 3 (ANI/WAM): An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit south-western Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The earthquake's epicentre was off the coast of the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima prefecture, nearly 1,200 kilometres away from Tokyo, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

Seismic intensity of '6 lower' on Japan's 1-7 scale was observed at Akuseki Island, the agency added. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor