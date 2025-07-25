Magnitude-6.6 earthquake hits South Pacific near Samoa

Apia [Samoa], July 25 (ANI/WAM): A magnitude-6.6 earthquake struck in the South Pacific near the island nation of Samoa on Friday, but caused no apparent damage.

The quake occurred 440 kilometres (273 miles) southwest of the capital Apia at a depth of 314 kilometres (195 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu also assessed that there was no tsunami threat.

Samoa sits on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common. (ANI/WAM)

