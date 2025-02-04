Maha Kumbh: Bhutan King takes holy dip at Sangam with CM Yogi

Prayagraj, Feb 4 Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck participated in the Maha Kumbh festivities in Prayagraj and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in taking the 'dip of faith'.

Both leaders also offered prayers at the sacred Sangam Nose.

The Bhutanese monarch arrived in Lucknow on Monday, where he was extended a grand welcome by UP Chief Minister, amid traditional music and dance performances.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi extended his greetings, saying, "Hearty welcome and greetings to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan in Uttar Pradesh, the sacred land of valour, culture, and cultural harmony!"

CM Yogi is on a visit to Prayagraj today, to participate in various programs and oversee security arrangements for the Maha Kumbh, which has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout.

On Monday, a 110-member Bhutanese delegation, along with Heads of Mission (HoM), spouses of HoMs, and diplomats from 71 countries, participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already drawn millions of devotees from India and abroad and is poised to set new records in attendance.

So far, around 35 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. On Basant Panchami, a massive crowd gathered for the Amrit Snan, with lakhs of devotees arriving from across the country.

Despite a recent stampede that claimed 30 lives and injured over 60 people, the enthusiasm among pilgrims remains undiminished. In response, security has been significantly tightened, with CM Yogi personally overseeing the arrangements.

The heightened security was evident during the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, which saw thousands of devotees taking a peaceful and organised dip at the Sangam Nose. The Chief Minister had earlier conducted a high-level review meeting from his official residence to ensure smooth arrangements.

With another large turnout expected today, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe and smooth experience for all attendees.

