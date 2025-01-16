Maha Kumbh Goes Global: 21-member team from 10 countries visits Sangam in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 : The grand Maha Kumbh organised by the Uttar Pradesh government is now capturing global attention. As part of this, a 21-member delegation comprising representatives from 10 different countries visited the Sangam in Prayagraj on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Denesh Persaud from Guyana, expressed his joy and fulfilment after taking a holy dip in the River Ganges

"It's a dream come true," Persaud said. "I always wanted to come here and take a holy dip in the River Ganges. I have fulfilled that wish."

Persaud encouraged others to participate in the event and experience the significance of the holy dip. "I encourage those who are here to come to this event and take a dip in the holy River Ganges," he added.

Sally El Azab from United Arab Emirates, is among the many international pilgrims who have travelled to Prayagraj, to experience the Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering in the world.

"I am coming from the Middle East to India...It is a wonderful event," El Azab said, praising the organisation of the event. "It is the largest religious gathering in the world...Here, everything is well organised to another level. The police are there for safety. The government has arranged it all very well," he added.

The delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, arrived on Wednesday. Arrangements for the delegation's stay have been made at the Tent City in Arail, developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

The international delegation includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Thousands of devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam here on Thursday morning, the fourth day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh.

Over 6 crore devotees have participated in the world's biggest religious congregation; over 3.5 crore on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14. Meanwhile, given the massive influx of pilgrims, the Prayagraj administration has established an AI-based computerized lost and found centre.

Sharing details about the centre, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi told ANI, "An AI-based lost and found centre has been set up. Arrangements are made there for accommodation, clothes and food for the people who are lost... There has not been a single case in which we have not been able to reunite children or lost people with their relatives. We have received a good response from the computerised lost and found centre... If there is a case in which we have not been able to reunite a person with his relatives, then the administration takes them to their home at its own expense."

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor