Maha nets investments worth Rs 70K-crore on first day in Davos

Mumbai, Jan 17 Marking a record of sorts, the Maharashtra government has signed MoUs worth around Rs 70,000 crore on the first day of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, officials said here on Wednesday.

They include a deal of Rs 41,000 crore with the B. C. Jindal Group, one of the biggest corporations in the country for their proposed plant in the state that will generate 5000 jobs in electronics system design and manufacturing.

The state's MAHAPRIET has signed a MoU of Rs 4000 crore with Prediction Co., USA for creating a hub for Artificial Intelligence in the state.

The project will pave the way for launching innovative AI projects in the state and will be the first of its kind for India, said officials.

Besides, another MoU was signed with INOX Air Products for a Green Ammonia plant with an investment of around Rs 25,000 crore.

These investments are nearly half the MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh-crores signed during Davos-2023 trip, and this year the state government aims to more than double the previous year.

Besides the Chief Minister, present for these signing events were Industry Minister Uday Samant, top officials like Bhushan Gagrano, Brijesh Singh, Harshadeep Kamble, Vipin Sharma, Amol Shinde and others.

Shinde, currently in Davos on a four-day trip to the WEF, plans to sign MoU’s worth over Rs 3.10 lakh-crore across sectors to benefit different regions of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor