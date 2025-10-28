Maharashtra: CM holds talks with Netherlands Minister of Infra on areas for partnership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday held talks with Robert Tieman, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Netherlands.

The two discussed opportunities for partnership across "the maritime, integrated waste management, and water sectors, strengthening Indo-Dutch partnership."

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "It was a pleasure to welcome Minister Robert Tieman, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Netherlands, Ambassador Marisa Gerards, CG Nabil Taouati, along with the Dutch delegation in Mumbai. Had a positive discussion about opportunities across the maritime, integrated waste management, and water sectors, strengthening Indo-Dutch partnership."

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 28, 2025

While speaking to ANI, Tieman said, "India and the Netherlands are both big countries with water. The Netherlands is a little smaller geographically. We can help each other with our expertise. We have expertise in building big ports. Rotterdam was also developed recently. We can actually duplicate that in different parts of India. So we bring that expertise to the table...We also have a letter of intent signed yesterday between Minister (Sarbananda) Sonowal and me to look into the green and into the digital corridors between Mumbai and the gateway of Europe, Rotterdam."

Tieman said that he was trying to look for areas where the Netherlands and India can complement each other.

He told ANI, "Well, one of the things is that we need to have resilience from an energy point of view. Regarding hydrogen, we are looking at different countries. India is a very important country for us. Also, the Parliament says so. So I'm here, actually fulfilling also a wish of the majority in the Dutch Parliament to really look into India and to see how we can complement each other. We do business on a lot of things in a similar way from a cultural point of view, and that's why we think India is also the right choice from a geopolitical point," he said.

Earlier on Monday, he met Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 27, 2025

In a post on X, he said, "A landmark day for India and Netherlands maritime relations! Pleased to sign a key MoU on Maritime Cooperation and an LoI for establishing a Green & Digital Sea Corridor with HE Robert Tieman, Minister of Infrastructure & Water Management, Netherlands in Mumbai at India Maritime Week 2025. This partnership will boost our cooperation in green shipping, port development and digital transformation, driving sustainability and growth for Amrit Kaal."

