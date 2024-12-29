Maharashtra: Jews celebrate Hanukkah festival at Gateway of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : The Jewish festival of Hanukkah was celebrated at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday with the lighting of the fifth candle of the Hanukkah menorah.

The event saw a large number of people from the Jewish community gathering and enjoying the festival with their friends and family.

The event was also attended by the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani.

Speaking to ANI, Shoshani reflected on the historical significance of the festival, noting that it marks the victory against the Greek forces over 2,000 years ago. He drew a parallel between the Jewish experience and India's history, highlighting the destruction of temples in India, a situation the Jewish people also faced with the destruction of their main temple. Shoshani mentioned that despite these hardships, the Jewish community continued their traditions, with the rebuilding of their temple and the celebration of the miracle that followed.

He further emphasised the connection between the Jewish and Indian people, acknowledging their shared history of resilience and cultural roots.

"Indians have had thousands of temples destroyed during your time. We had one temple, which is a very important temple, and it was destroyed two times, and one time it was rebuilt, and we are celebrating the victory against the Greeks more than two thousand years ago. This is very important for us. Even if it was two thousand years ago that the connection between the tradition and the spirit of the Jewish people as well as the Indian people that we don't forget and roots," the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Mumbai said.

Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime "festival of lights," and the first night of Hanukkah is falling on the same day as Christmas for the first time since 2005, according to CBS News. This year's celebration will continue through January 2, 2025.

The first day of Hanukkah and Christmas have only coincided a handful of times since 1900, according to the Jewish Federations of North America. The holidays started on the same day in 1910, 1921, 1959, and 2005.

According to Chabad, at the heart of the festival is the nightly menorah lighting. The menorah holds nine flames, one of which is the shamash ("attendant"), which is used to kindle the other eight lights. On the first night, one flame is lit. On the second night, an additional flame is lit. By the eighth night of Chanukah, all eight lights are kindled.

