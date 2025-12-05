Mahatma Gandhi anticipated new, more just, multipolar world order: Putin

New Delhi, Dec 5 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, asserting that as one of the founders of the modern Indian state, he made an "invaluable contribution" to world peace.

While signing the book of honorary visitors to the Raj Ghat complex, Putin stated that Mahatma Gandhi anticipated the new, more just, multipolar world order that is now in its infancy.

Mahatma Gandhi had several connections with Russia which form part of the shared history of both countries.

"One of the founders of the modern Indian state, the great philosopher and humanist Mahatma Gandhi made an invaluable contribution to world peace. His ideas on freedom, virtue, and humanity remain relevant to this day," wrote Putin.

"Mahatma Gandhi, in fact, anticipated the new, more just, multipolar world order that is now in its infancy. In his letters to Leo Tolstoy, he spoke extensively about the future of the world—free from dictates and hegemony, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and cooperation among peoples. And it is precisely these principles and values ​​that Russia and India jointly defend on the international stage today," he added.

Flanked by Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, President Putin paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.

Taking the India-Russia Special and Privileged Partnership ahead, PM Modi then warmly welcomed President Putin at the Hyderabad House to participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

With both countries sharing a longlasting and time-tested bond, the two leaders are holding comprehensive and detailed discussions aimed at further strengthening the bilateral relations.

The Russian President's itinerary on the second and final day of this State Visit remains packed as he is scheduled to attend a business event and will be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for a banquet in the evening.

Putin will also participate in a business event at Bharat Mandapam, aimed at strengthening commercial and investment engagement.

