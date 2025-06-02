"Mahatma Gandhi's principle more relevant today...": All-party delegation pays tribute in London

London [UK], June 2 : An all-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London on Sunday. Prasad said that Mahatma Gandhi's principle is all the more relevant today of non-violence, truth, and sadh bhav (goodwill), and noted that his message is equally important in this age of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters, Prasad said, "It is a matter of pride for us, here in the heart of London, before the great statue of Mahatma Gandhi. We have come to pay our respects, offer flowers to his statue."

Mahatma Gandhi's principle is all the more relevant today of non-violence, of truth, of..., of sadh bhav. In this age of terrorism, sponsored from across the border by Pakistan, his message is equally important. But as Prime Minister Modi said, peace is important, and terrorism is not. Therefore, action should be taken against terrorism," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that they paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. She emphasised that India has never been aggressive with any nation and asserted that the constitution has given power to India to act against those who work against India.

She said, "We went to Ambedkar Ji's memorial and paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. They are as much relevant as our country's thinking, ideology, constitution, and peaceful stance. Our country has never been aggressive toward any other country. But, there has come a time when someone else works against us, then our constitution gives us strength and power to counter that, and Mahatma Gandhi has shown us that way."

"So, we started this visit with a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. We have come here to talk about how India and Pakistan were partitioned in 1947, one adopted a constitution, the other adopted 'aatankistan'. We have come here to explain the difference and tell here especially since the partition took place under British rule," she added.

BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari also spoke to ANI, calling the visit humbling. She stated, "It was a very humbling moment for us. We visited the residence of Babasaheb Ambedkar. This is one of the houses that PM Modi and the government of India have taken over, and they made it one of the Panchtirth as a tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar. We are here now to pay homage to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. It has been a rather humbling experience. We will now go to address the diaspora, wherein we will be discussing other aspects of Operation Sindoor."

Indian High Commission in the UK said that all-party delegation paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and recalled that Gandhiji's clear understanding that even though "there being no absolute and universal standard of right, terrorism must be held to be wrong in every case."

"The All Party Delegation members paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square Gardens in central London. They recalled Gandhiji's clear understanding that even though "there being no absolute and universal standard of right, terrorism must be held to be wrong in every case," the Indian High Commission in the UK posted on X.

An all-party Indian delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, paid tribute to BR Ambedkar at the Ambedkar Museum in London on Sunday, describing him as a "great Indian and a social reformer."

Indian High Commission in London said that the all-party delegation recalled that one of the most outrageous examples of Pakistan-abetted and directed terror began in Mumbai on 26 November 2008, on the anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution on that day in 1949, the drafting of which was led by Babasaheb Ambedkar

In a post shared on X, the Indian High Commission in London stated, "All Party Delegation visited Ambedkar Museum in London and paid tributes to Dr. B R Ambedkar on the 75th anniversary of the entry into force of the Constitution of India. In commemorating Babasaheb's leadership and vision, they also recalled that one of the most outrageous examples of Pakistan-abetted and directed terror began in Mumbai on 26 November 2008, on the anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution on that day in 1949, the drafting of which was led by Babasaheb Ambedkar. They emphasized the resolve of Indian democracy to confront and defeat terrorism in all its forms."

Earlier, India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, briefed the all-party delegation on India-UK ties, highlighting the strong diaspora ties and shared challenges in countering terrorism following the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor.

"The All-Party Delegation was briefed by team @HCI_London led by HC @VDoraiswami on India-UK bilateral relations, highlighting the strong diaspora ties, and shared challenges in countering terrorism in light of #PahalgamTerrorAttack and #OperationSindoor."

An all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in London on Saturday (local time) as part of India's global outreach program to convey the country's firm stance against terrorism.

The delegation landed in the United Kingdom after concluding their visit to France, Italy, and Denmark, where they engaged with government officials, diaspora, and other stakeholders to raise awareness about India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

