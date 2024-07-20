Mahrang Baloch demands immediate release of missing persons in Turbat

Turbat [Balochistan], July 20 : Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has stated that the families of missing Baloch people have been protesting for months, only to get false promises from the administration.

In a post on X, decrying the situation of Baloch people, the activist wrote, "The families of Baloch missing persons in Turbat have been protesting for months with only false promises from the administration. Now, they're on a hunger strike in extreme heat, and their health is deteriorating. Their loved ones must be released immediately."

https://x.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1814558213997535232?t=I7HVhptFZfEMGwdPpRPtNg&s=08

In Turbat, Balochistan, hundreds of protestors have gathered, demanding the safe release of individuals who have been forcibly disappeared.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly criticised the Pakistani authorities, accusing them of neglecting the issue and pointing out a significant lack of response from the administration.

The demonstrators' outcry underscores growing frustration over what they perceive as systemic disregard for human rights and accountability in addressing cases of enforced disappearances in the region.

The Pakistani police, on the other hand, have escalated their crackdown on families of Baloch individuals who have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. This crackdown represents a harsh and intensified approach by authorities towards those who are advocating for the safe return of their missing loved ones.

Recently, Pakistani police brutally attacked a peaceful protest organised by the Baloch community demanding the safe return of Zaheer Ahmed Baloch at Saryab Road, Quetta.

The police's response to the peaceful protests sparked widespread criticism across the country.

Social media platforms have been flooded with posts and videos from human rights activists and organisations condemning the severe actions of Pakistan.

According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, Zaheer Baloch, a father of two and the main breadwinner for his family, has served as a government employee for over 15 years. He was reportedly abducted on June 27th by CTD personnel while returning home from work.

Meanwhile, amid these developments, plans are currently being made for a Baloch National Gathering that will take place across Balochistan in light of these ongoing incidents. The gathering aims to bring together Baloch communities from various regions to discuss and address issues of common concern, including the plight of missing persons and other challenges faced by the Baloch people.

Mahrang Baloch, speaking on behalf of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, had announced plans for a Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar on July 28, 2024. In a video statement, she emphasised the committee's vehement opposition to what they describe as the ongoing genocide of the Baloch people by Pakistan.

Mahrang highlighted various facets of this alleged genocide affecting the Baloch community, including direct violence, deaths due to accidents and neglect-related illnesses, and drug-related issues among Baloch youth.

Economic hardships faced by Baloch farmers, laborers, and fishermen, including mounting debts and land seizures for state projects, were also strongly condemned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor