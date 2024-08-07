Mahrang Baloch slams Pakistan Army for making 'terror claims' against Baloch Yakjehti Committee

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 7 : Mahrang Baloch, a prominent Baloch leader protesting against the atrocities committed by the state, criticised the Pakistani security forces, for accusing the Baloch Yakjheti Committee (BYC) of being "proxies for terrorist organisations."

This comes after the Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Pakistan, alleged that the Baloch Yakjheti Committee (BYC) is a proxy of terrorist organisations.

Mahrang Baloch claimed that these groups aim to discredit law enforcement and undermine provincial development by inciting violence and unrest in the region.

She said that the BYC is being deliberately marginalised, forcing youth to resort to alternative, potentially violent means of activism when peaceful activism is not permitted.

"If the youth are accused of being proxies for foreign hostile agencies, intimidated, arrested, or forced into hiding, what alternatives do they have to make their voices heard?" Mahrang Baloch said, after the press conference held by the DG ISPR on Monday.

She further questioned, "As the spokesperson of a powerful institution under which all secret and financial institutions operate, evidence has not been produced by them to back up the claims. If any hostile agencies or terror groups are represented by the BYC, where is the evidence?"

Mahrang Baloch challenged the DG ISPR to produce the evidence to back his claims and take matter to court to prove that BYC is working on behalf of terrorist outfits or hostile agencies.

She also mentioned that since the Baloch Raji Machi, or Baloch National Gathering, on July 28, countless accusations have been levelled against BYC, including from Balochistan's Chief Minister and cabinet members.

Responding to questions on why Gwadar was chosen as the venue for the national gathering instead of another city, Mahrang said Gwadar was chosen because of the promises made to its residents in 2007, when Gwadar port was handed over to Singapore for the first time, which, however, remained unfulfilled.

She stated that when Gwadar was handed over to China in 2012 and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was launched in 2015, it was said that Gwadar would be transformed into a city like Dubai or Shanghai, but the Gwadar residents still lack basic necessities.

"Despite the launch of CPEC almost a decade ago, Gwadar still does not have a standard hospital. Its residents go to Karachi for medical assistance for minor illnesses. Gwadar still relies on Iran for electricity. In 10 years, CPEC has not improved anything in Gwadar but has worsened it. Now, in the name of security, people are stopped from going to sea to fish and are humiliated and insulted every kilometre in the name of security," Mahrang Baloch said, adding, "In 10 years, CPEC has only given us security checkpoints, nothing else."

She further said the government machinery is in full swing to discredit the BYC and launch a crackdown on it.

Mahrang Baloch noted that since July 27, the entire Gwadar town has been disconnected from the rest of the country, and the internet has been shut down. Yet, the government claims the BYC has created chaos.

Earlier on July 28, a 'peaceful protest' organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee in Gwadar was met with violent repression by Pakistani security forces, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries among peaceful protesters.

