Mahrang Baloch urges Pakistan authorities to reopen major highways, restore internet and mobile services

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 4 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch on Sunday, urged the Pakistan authorities to reopen major highways, restore internet and mobile services immediately and fulfil the other demands of Baloch protesters.

Mahrang Baloch is currently protesting in Gwadar, demanding that state authorities fulfil their legitimate demands. The 'Baloch Raaji Muchi' was announced on July 28 in Gwadar, Balochistan.

However, the event quickly transformed into a sit-in protest following a "brutal crackdown" by state authorities, who used force and made multiple arrests to prevent the gathering. The BYC reported that the crackdown involved significant force, leading to widespread unrest.

Mahrang Baloch lamented that the state authorities have shut down the internet since July 27 and closed all major highways connecting Gwadar to Karachi and the rest of the country.

She further said that a narrative is being presented by the rulers of this country that the Baloch Yekjehti Committee is responsible for the chaos and curfew-like situation.

"The controlled media is aiding them in constructing this narrative. However, we are peacefully sitting in one corner of Gwadar, demanding that state authorities fulfil our legitimate demands and create an environment for negotiations," she said in a post on X.

She said that they have held several rounds of talks with government representatives and the district management of Gwadar.

"Despite this, as we sit to talk, hours after the paramilitary frontier corps and secret intelligence agencies arrest more of our colleagues, both within and outside Balochistan," she said.

Mahrang added, "The government appears intent on creating an alarming situation, which can potentially lead to a humanitarian catastrophe."

She said that the protesters have been and will remain peaceful. "It is up to the state to determine how they handle this situation," she added.

These protests have since escalated and spread throughout Balochistan, evolving into rallies, shutdown strikes, and the closure of major highways.

These widespread actions reflect the growing discontent and determination among the Baloch people to demand justice and the release of detained individuals.

The situation in Balochistan has long been marked by ongoing tensions and conflicts between Baloch activists and Pakistani security forces. The region has witnessed numerous human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture.

