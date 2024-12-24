Maia Sandu sworn in as Moldovan president

Bucharest, Dec 24 Maia Sandu on Tuesday assumed office as president of the Republic of Moldova for a second term.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Palace of the Republic in Chisinau.

After the validation of her re-election by the Constitutional Court, Sandu took the oath of office with her hand on the Constitution, vowing to uphold democracy, sovereignty, and the rights of citizens.

She also expressed her gratitude to Moldovans for their resilience and unity, saying, "Moldova is not just a small country with a big heart but also an inspiration to others in uncertain times," Xinhua news agency reported.

Sandu outlined her policy priorities as European integration, national security, and economic growth, calling for active involvement from all citizens to achieve these goals.

She won the Moldovan presidential elections in 2020 and was re-elected in a runoff in November.

Moldova held the first round of the presidential election on October 20.

As none of the 11 candidates competing in the presidential race received an absolute majority of the votes -- 50 per cent plus one vote -- during the first round, the runoff took place between the top two candidates.

This time, Sandu secured 930,139 votes in the runoff, defeating her opponent Alexandr Stoianoglo - who garnered 750,430 votes - thus becoming Moldova's first directly elected president to win a second term.

The Constitutional Court of Moldova officially validated the results of the November 3 presidential runoff, confirming Maia Sandu's re-election as president.

"The decision is final, cannot be appealed, and takes effect immediately," announced the court's President Domnica Manole.

Under Moldovan law, the president-elect must take the oath of office before the Parliament and the Constitutional Court within 45 days of the election.

The presidential term lasts four years, starting from the date of the swearing-in ceremony.

Sandu, a pro-European reformist leader, has been at the forefront of efforts to modernize Moldova and strengthen its ties with the European Union.

The 52-year-old was Moldova's Education Minister from 2012 to 2015 and Prime Minister from January to November 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor