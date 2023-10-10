Maintain mental wellbeing with these new features on Apple devices

New Delhi, Oct 10 As people the world over continue to raise awareness about mental health issues with mental health being a "universal right”, here are some new features to maintain your mental wellbeing in Apple devices that are supporting millions of iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch users around the world.

Research shows that reflecting on one’s own mental state can help build emotional awareness and resistance.

The new ‘State of Mind’ feature on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch allows you to log your momentary emotions and daily moods, seeing valuable insights on what might be contributing to your state of mine — whether it’s associations or lifestyle factors, such as sleep or exercise.

On iPhone and iPad, you can access the same depression and anxiety assessments often used in clinics to understand your risk level.

You can share these results with your care team for more informed conversations, according to Apple.

The Mindfulness app on your Apple Watch encourages you to set aside a few minutes a day to focus, centre and connect as you breathe. You can even create a Breathe watch face that encourages you to relax and breathe mindfully through the day.

Fitness+ offers meditations to help users develop a regular meditation routine and improve their overall sense of well-being. Users can choose from 10 themes including Kindness, Gratitude, Awareness, Calm and Sleep.

Sleep plays an important role in both physical and mental health. Tracking is a good start, but the Sleep experience on Apple Watch and iPhone goes further.

It helps you create a schedule and a bedtime routine so you can meet your sleep goals, even during the busiest of times.

Research shows the connection between physical activity and mental wellbeing, along with spending time outdoors.

You can use your Apple Watch to take walks or hikes, and see your data in the Health app, along with how much time you’re spending in daylight with our new feature.

With Fitness+, you can tune into Time to Walk, an inspiring audio experience on iPhone and Apple Watch, designed to help people walk more often.

