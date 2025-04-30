Major pipeline leak near Karachi University triggers flooding, 40 pc cut in water supply expected

Karachi [Pakistan], April 30 : The deteriorating distribution network of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) caused significant flooding at Karachi University in Pakistan on Tuesday, with water leaking from an 84-inch main water supply line that also infiltrated the residences of faculty and staff, as reported by Dawn.

The leak in the main supply line is anticipated to exacerbate water shortages for residents throughout the city, leading to a nearly 40 per cent reduction in water availability for the next four days due to necessary repair work.

Neighbourhoods affected include Chanesar Town, Jinnah Town, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Pak Colony, Golimar, Shershah, the Old City Area, Landhi, Korangi, and PAF Base Masroor.

The city, which requires over 1,200 million gallons of water daily (MGD), will receive 400 MGD instead of the usual 650 MGD due to repairs on Siphon No. 19, the 84-inch diametre pipeline that developed a leak near Karachi University, as per the Dawn report.

KWSC spokesperson Abdul Qadir Shaikh mentioned that the repair efforts are expected to take 96 hours, during which water supply to several areas of the city will be partially halted. He noted that the leak surfaced on Tuesday morning, prompting immediate emergency responses from the water utility.

He added that the repair process would lead to partial water supply disruptions in various regions of the city. He stated that KWSC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Ali Siddiqui had instructed relevant teams to initiate repair work without delay.

He explained that water supply from the Dhabeji Pumping Station was immediately suspended following the leak, and repairs would commence once the water level decreased. "To ensure the safety of the repair crews and facilitate efficient operations, water pressure in the affected pipeline has been temporarily lowered," he noted.

The spokesperson indicated that full-scale repair activities had already begun and would proceed continuously around the clock. Residents are urged to store water in advance and use it judiciously to prevent any inconvenience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor