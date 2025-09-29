Major protests against Pak government in PoJK, opposition alleges forces fired on protestors

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], September 29 : Massive protests have broken out in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) against the government of Anwar Ul Haq Kakar and the Pakistan leadership, as demonstrators demand basic rights. According to local media reports, at least one person has been killed and several others injured.

Pictures from PoJK showed huge crowds rallying in different areas, raising slogans against what they described as the denial of their rights. The scale of the gatherings reflected growing anger across multiple districts.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) unit in PoJK amplified these protests online, issuing a series of statements accusing the Anwar-led government of "incompetence and repression" as unrest spreads across multiple regions.

"Sara Mirpur has taken to the streets against her rights and this incompetent Anwar government," PTI posted on X.

The party also alleged that the demonstrations have been met with state-backed violence. "The video of the thugs of the Muslim (Criminal) Conference opening direct fire on peaceful protesters under state patronage has come to light, resulting in four people being seriously injured," PTI claimed.

Widespread demonstrations were also reported in Plandri, which PTI linked to the broader discontent. "The people of Plandri are up in arms in protest for the provision of basic rights and against this incompetent Anwar government," PTI said.

The unrest has spilled into other areas, including Dadyal, where the party accused authorities of creating humanitarian hardships. "The Dadyal administration has blocked the Plak Bridge, causing severe difficulties for patients and citizens traveling abroad. It should be noted that during the lockdown in the state, it was announced that roads would remain open for patients and those traveling to foreign countries, but this incompetent Anwar government administration has increased the difficulties for patients," PTI stated.

Reiterating accusations against the rival Muslim Conference, PTI alleged further violence. "Firing by the thugs of the Muslim (Criminal) Conference on unarmed and peaceful public under state patronage. As a result, four individuals were severely injured."

The protests have also reached Bhimber, in what PTI described as Prime Minister Anwar Haq's own constituency. "Looters Prime Minister Anwar Haq's constituency Bhimber, people took to the streets. On this occasion, the people raised severe slogans against their rights and the incompetent government," it said.

In Dadyal, the unrest has intensified further. "Thousands of people are present at a protest sit-in in Dadyal to demand their rights," PTI declared.

Meanwhile, protestors also gathered in Kotli District, defying restrictions. One of the demonstrators said, "We have reached Kotli District in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Rallies are reaching this district. The gathering is in response to the actions of the sitting members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) who had been meeting to strategize against the Action Committee's demands. Despite their efforts to impose a lockdown, the public has successfully congregated, demonstrating strong opposition."

In Kotli, the Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JKAAC) is leading the ongoing demonstrations. Telecommunications across PoJK have been completely shut down, with cellular networks, landlines, and DSL internet services suspended.

JKAAC has put forward demands that observers describe as reasonable and rooted in long-standing grievances. Protest leaders argue that Pakistan must not treat PoJK as a colony or an occupied territory, insisting instead on the rights of its people to protest, participate in decision-making, and determine their own political future.

Residents have been left cut off from family and friends, raising widespread alarm over the humanitarian implications of such a blackout.

These demonstrations in PoJK mirror earlier unrest reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Opposition leaders from PTI alleged that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets carried out a bombing campaign in the Tirah Valley, leaving several dead, with at least 20 bodies reportedly recovered from the rubble.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor