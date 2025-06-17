Major reset: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi’s visit to Canada

Calgary, June 17 Excitement is running high among the Indian diaspora in Canada as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Calgary to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The visit is being seen as a significant diplomatic move aimed at mending and strengthening ties between India and Canada after a period of strained relations, considering it a major reset.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Modi was warmly received by Acting Indian High Commissioner Chinmoy Naik, Canadian officials, and leaders of Canada’s First Nations, the country’s Indigenous communities. He is scheduled to proceed to the scenic mountain town of Kananaskis, Alberta, where the G7 Summit has commenced under tight security measures.

The visit has sparked widespread enthusiasm among Indian-origin Canadians who view it as an opportunity for a fresh start in India-Canada relations.

Businessman Ritesh Malik expressed optimism, saying, "This is a major reset. After what happened about two years ago, when Prime Minister Trudeau spoke in Parliament, the relationship went to its lowest level. I mean, in the fifteen years I've lived in this country, I have never seen a situation where there is no High Commissioner, no Consul General here... This gesture clearly signals that both countries are serious about rebuilding their relationship. We see this as a sincere and genuine effort to move beyond the past and forge a stronger partnership going forward."

Echoing similar sentiments, businessman Hardik Pandya, who has long been involved in Indo-Canada business, said, "As someone involved in Indo-Canada business for many years, we truly appreciate the invitation extended. Over the past decade, there has been a noticeable gap in relations between the two countries. This invitation presents a valuable opportunity to improve that relationship."

University Professor Anil noted, "The relations between the two countries should be very strong, and they were so in the past as well. There was some confusion over the last 2-3 years, but now the dialogue has resumed."

Oil and gas businessman Sani Sharma also weighed in, stating, "There is no doubt that over the past few years, relations between India and Canada have been strained. But to truly understand the situation, we must look at why it happened."

The high-level invitation extended to Prime Minister Modi marks a potential turning point in diplomatic ties between the two nations. The diaspora remains hopeful that this renewed engagement will pave the way for enhanced collaboration and mutual understanding on political, economic, and cultural fronts.

