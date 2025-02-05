Majority of Australians believe migration too high, oppose cutting student intake: survey

Canberra, Feb 5 A majority of Australians think the country's migrant intake is too high but oppose cutting international student numbers, a survey has found.

The survey of more than 5,000 people, which was undertaken by researchers from the Australian National University (ANU), found that 52.9 per cent of Australians believe immigration to the country is too high.

Just over one-third of respondents said that Australia's current migrant intake is "about right" and 4.5 per cent said the country should accept more immigrants, with 7.7 per cent unsure.

The same survey found that 57.6 per cent of respondents said that there should either be no change or an increase in Australia's international student intake.

Migration is expected to be a major policy issue in Australia's general election, which must be held by May.

The ANU survey found that respondents' attitudes on migration changed when given new information, Xinhua news agency reported.

People who were told a positive narrative about how migrants can solve Australia's housing crisis were 4.5 per cent more likely to support migration overall, Leng said.

Those who were told negative messages about high migration corresponding with higher housing prices were more likely to say migration to Australia is too high.

Overseas migration to Australia had hit a record high in the 2022-23 financial year due to a surge in temporary visa holders entering the country.

Of the migrant arrivals in 2022-23, 554,000 or 75 per cent were on temporary visas, including 283,000 international students.

India was the most prominent country of birth for arrivals in 2022-23, accounting for 14.3 per cent of the total, followed by China, the Philippines, Australia and the UK.

The median age of migrant arrivals was 27 years and for departures it was 33.

