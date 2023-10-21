Majority of deployed Chinese forces remain in place along the LAC: Pentagon

New Delhi, Oct 21 Following the 2020 clash, China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) has maintained continuous force presence and continued infrastructure build up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, the Pentagon said in a report.

In 2022, China continued to develop military infrastructure along the LAC, it said, adding that these improvements include underground storage facilities near Doklam;new roads in all three sectors of the LAC; new villages in disputed areas in neighboring Bhutan;a second bridge over Pangong Lake;a dual-purpose airport near the centre sector; and multiple helipad.

In 2022, China deployed one border regiment, supported by two divisions of Xinjiang and Tibet Military Districts with four combined arms brigades (CAB) in reserve in the western sector of the LAC.

China also deployed as many as three light-to-medium CABs in the eastern sector from other theater commands and an additional three CABs in the central sector of the LAC.

Although some elements of a light CAB eventually withdrew, a majority of the deployed forces remain in place along the LAC, the Pentagon report said.

Beginning in May 2020, Chinese and Indian forces faced off in clashes with rocks, batons, and clubs wrapped in barbed wire at multiple locations along the LAC.

The resulting standoff triggered the buildup of forces on both sides of the disputed border.

