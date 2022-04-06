Majority of Pakistanis reject 'foreign conspiracy' claim of Imran Khan: Survey

The majority of Pakistani citizens do not believe that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is a foreign conspiracy according to a survey.

A Gallup Pakistan survey has found that 64 per cent of Pakistanis reject the government's narrative of a US conspiracy behind the opposition's no-trust move and feel that the government's failure to redress inflation is the main trigger for it, News International reported. The Survey solicited the opinion of 800 households from April 3-4, 2022.

Among the people surveyed, 74 per cent from Sindh, 62 per cent from Punjab and 59 per cent from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa felt that the stagflation and the government's failure to address it was the Opposition's motivation for launching the no-trust motion.

Imran Khan has been referring to the Opposition's move to bring a no-confidence motion against his government, as a 'foreign conspiracy', particularly naming the US in his address on the eve of the vote on the no-confidence motion. Khan claims that a 'threat letter' was sent by the US to the Pakistan government, calling for his ouster.

Another survey found that 54 per cent of the people were disappointed with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's performance over the last three and a half years.

Notably, the pollster found strong reactions over its question of the US being a friend or an enemy to Pakistan with a predominant 72 per cent terming the US as the country's enemy, while only 28 per cent described the transatlantic country as a friend.

On Imran Khan's decision to dissolve the National Assembly and call for fresh polls, 68 per cent of respondents approved of Khan's decision, while 32 per cent disapproved of it.

( With inputs from ANI )

