"Make sure you do what it takes to remain safe": Ex- PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi's advice to Indian students in US

New Delhi [India], March 23 : Amid a spike in recent incidents involving Indian students in the US, the former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, has advised Indian students to be cautious and said that it is up to them how they ensure their safety.

Sharing some pieces of advice through a video, in order to improve the situation and the ease of integration of the Indian students as they come to the US, she stated that the country is very friendly to foreigners, especially Indians, however, it is a big country and there are different cultures.

The video was shared by the Consulate General of India in New York on Thursday.

"To start with, let me tell you honestly and from my heart that people in the United States, being multicultural, are friendly towards foreigners, especially Indians. We are very lucky to have that sort of a welcoming environment for us here in the United States. Many of the well-known names in the Indian American community came here as students and have now made it both in the US and made India proud in the whole process with their contributions in different walks of life. So it's a very positive story. However, let's not forget one thing. The United States is a big country and there's different cultures, And there's a range of educational facilities. So when you choose to come to the US to pursue your education, please, I plead with you, choose your university and course carefully," Nooyi said.

For Indian students studying/planning to study in the United States of America 🇺🇸 : a very useful video message by Ms. @Indra_Noooyi, former Chairman & CEO of PepsiCo @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @EduMinOfIndia @binaysrikant76 @IndianEmbassyUS @CGI_Atlanta @cgihou… pic.twitter.com/EWTrdKd4tg— India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) March 22, 2024

She asserted that as a student in the US, it is very important to keep in mind that the main objective is to acquire knowledge, and upgradation of skills.

"When you're here in the United States as a student, keep in mind that your objective is to acquire knowledge. upgrade your skills so that you can be a leader in whatever you choose to pursue. I would be sad to see that you're limiting your ambitions to just job opportunities in the United States because India needs you too. So if you got educated here and went back to India and contributed, it's a very, very fulfilling thing for you...I want you to succeed. That's why it has all of these support structures around it. But you have to do your part too. And I've outlined all the things you can do. Please do your part. It's up to you to make sure you do what it takes to remain safe," Nooyi said in the video.

"It's up to you, your friends, your community, and your families back home to constantly be in touch with you to make sure that you remain safe. And on your part, in summary, stay within the law. Do not venture out into dark places alone in the night. Do not engage in drugs or excessive drinking. Please, all of these are just formulae for disaster. And most importantly, yes, study, work hard, but also make sure you have a life outside your work and take care of your mental health and your physical health," she added.

Nooyi, 68, also acknowledged the unpleasant circumstances that some Indian students have encountered, and emphasized the need of being vigilant in order to safeguard personal safety.

"I came to the United States 45 years ago to pursue my dreams and aspirations. And I was very lucky to, in fact, have become the first woman, the first immigrant, the first person of color to run a Fortune 50 company. So in every which way, I did realize my dreams and my aspirations, and I feel very fortunate for that. But the reason, I'm recording this video is to talk to all of you, all you young people who are looking to come to the United States or are here already pursuing your studies, because I've been reading and listening to all the news about several examples of Indian students finding themselves in unfortunate situations," she said.

In a piece of advice to Indian students studying in the US, the former PepsiCO CEO said, "Be very watchful in the initial months of your landing here in terms of who you select as friends, the new habits you develop, and how you cope with cultural changes. Because it's very easy to get caught up with all the freedoms you have and think that you should experiment with everything. Be very, very careful. Be very aware of the resources available to you in your universities and local communities. I would strongly suggest that you engage with the university support system, the local Indian consulate, and local Indian Americans to learn from their experiences and seek their support whenever it's needed. Don't forget all of these resources exist to help you and ease your path into the United States."

"Many international students are not familiar with the laws and regulations of their host country. It is important to know the consequences of your actions and hence you have to stay alert all the time. You need to know your visa status and its permissibility towards part-time employment. Do not violate the law. There might be activities which would not attract penal action in India, but it might do so in the United States. So make sure you understand the laws of the two countries, what's permissible here, and what are the boundaries of what you can do as a foreign student in the United States. That's the best way to stay above the law," she added.

Quite recently, a 25-year-old Indian student has gone missing from the Cleveland area of the US, following which his family has urged the External Affairs Ministry to find their son after receiving a "ransom call."

Mohammed Abdul Arafat, a native of Hyderabad, went to the US for his masters in IT from Cleveland University in May 2023 but has been missing since March 7, 2024.

Another Indian student, Abhijeeth Paruchuru, was found dead in Boston last week. The Consulate General of India in New York on Monday has said that the initial probe has ruled out any kind of foul play in the case.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Mr. Abhijeeth Paruchuru, an Indian student in Boston. Mr Puruchuru's parents, based in Connecticut, are in direct touch with detectives," the Consulate General of India, New York wrote in a post on X.

"Initial investigations rule out foul play," it added.

Meanwhile, the Consulate has also helped the family with the transportation of his mortal remains to India.Notably, this is not the first time that a death has been reported regarding Indian students overseas.

In March, the Indian Consulate in Chicago condoled the demise of Indian dancer, Amarnath Ghosh, who was allegedly shot dead by an unknown assailant in St Louis, Missouri in the United States.

The incident was flagged by television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who said that her close friend Ghosh, a Kolkata-based Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam dancer who was pursuing a PhD in the US was shot dead in St Louis on Tuesday and urged the Indian Embassy in and the External Minister S Jaishankar to initiate and investigation into the matter.

Notably, multiple distressing incidents have been reported lately from the US involving Indian nationals or people of Indian origin.

As many as five Indian students were reported dead in separate incidents in the first two months of 2024. 41-year-old Vivek Taneja also died after succumbing to assault injuries in Washington.

Last month, an Indian student, Syed Mazahir Ali, faced a brutal attack in Chicago on February 4. Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago stated that it was in touch with the victim, as well as his wife in India.

