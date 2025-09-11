"Making every effort to find a way out of current difficult situation": Nepal President appeals for peace

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 11 : Amid ongoing unrest in the country for the past several days, Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel on Thursday appealed to maintain peace, asserting that he is making "every effort" to find a way out of the current situation.

President Paudel said, "Respected Nepali brothers and sisters, I am making every effort to find a way out of the current difficult situation in the country within the constitutional framework and to protect democracy and maintain peace and order in the country. I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the agitating citizens and to cooperate with restraint in maintaining peace and order in the country."

The statement comes amid ongoing unrest, as anti-establishment protests led by Nepal's Gen Z continue across the country.

Youth leaders at the forefront of the demonstrations have stated that widespread corruption and political stagnation are the core reasons behind their mass mobilisation against the government, reflecting the very issues the President referenced in his call for dialogue and peace.

The protest leaders in a press conference on Thursday have also collectively endorsed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after widespread protests across the nation.

"We are staging this movement against corruption, as it is rampant," said Gen Z leader Diwakar Dangal, echoing the frustrations of thousands of young Nepalese who have taken to the streets in Kathmandu and other major cities since September 8.

Another Gen Z leader, Junal Gadal, emphasised the choice of leadership for the transition phase, stating, "We should choose Sushila Karki as the best option as the guardian of the country."

Karki, Nepal's first female Chief Justice, is widely regarded for her stance against judicial and political corruption.

The Gen Z-led movement, which initially began as a peaceful protest, has seen moments of violence and chaos, which the leaders blame on political infiltrators.

"We had called for a peaceful protest, but the political cadres caused the arson and then vandalised the infrastructure. We are not trying to change the constitution, but to make necessary amendments to it. Through online surveys, the Gen Z leaders voted for Sushila Karki. Within six months, we will head to elections," said Gen Z leader Anil Baniya.

Ojashwi Raj Thapa, another face of the youth uprising, addressed the challenges within the movement, warning against attempts by political actors to create division.

"We are not capable of taking full leadership yet, and it will take us time to mature into that role," Thapa said, adding, "Some party members think they can infiltrate and divide us. This bloodshed is your doing, the doing of old leaders. We don't want violence. We want the parliament dissolved, not the constitution scrapped."

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her standing as the probable candidate of the Gen Z movement.

Meanwhile, 31 people have been killed and over 1000 injured in clashes with security forces during the anti-corruption demonstrations across the country, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens.

