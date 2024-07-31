Malala Yousafzai strongly condemns violence against Baloch protesters

London [UK], July 31 : Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has expressed support for Baloch people protesting against enforced disappearances and "strongly condemned" violent responses against peaceful protesters.

In a post on X, Yousafzai stated, "I stand in solidarity with Baloch sisters who are demanding justice and protesting against enforced disappearances. I strongly condemn the violent response against peaceful protesters."

She made the statement in response to a post shared by Amnesty International on X. Amnesty International expressed concern over the "use of unlawful and unnecessary force" against the participants of the Baloch National Gathering by security forces.

It called on Pakistani authorities to immediately lift the internet shutdown in Pakistan and fulfil its obligations under domestic and international human rights law to facilitate people's right to peaceful protest by lifting the road blockades placed on the way to Gwadar.

In a post on X, Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office stated, "Pakistan : @amnesty is alarmed at the use of unlawful and unnecessary force against the participants of the Baloch National Gathering by security forces yesterday. It is a blatant violation of people's right to freedom of peaceful assembly."

"On 27 June, Frontier Corps reportedly fired on unarmed and peaceful protestors in Mustang, Balochistan, resulting in 14 injuries, several among them serious. A complete internet shutdown has also been imposed in Gwadar, hindering the flow of information in and outside the region. Amnesty International calls on the Pakistan authorities to immediately lift the internet shutdown in Balochistan, and fulfil its obligations under domestic and international human rights law to facilitate people's right to peaceful protest by lifting the road blockades on the way to Gwadar to allow freedom of movement for protestors," it added.

The statements by Amnesty International and Malala Yousafzai came after Pakistani security forces reportedly took severe action against participants of a Baloch national gathering. The recent crackdown has sparked significant backlash amid fears that these measures might exacerbate rather than alleviate the underlying problems.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) accused Pakistani security forces of launching a "brutal and violent attack" on the Baloch National Gathering sit-in, which resulted in the arrest of more than 200 people.

In a post on X, Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, "On the morning of July 29, the Pakistani security forces launched a brutal and violent attack on the Baloch National Gathering peaceful sit-in, resulting in numerous injuries and the arrest of over 200 individuals. We still have no information of their whereabouts."

"Despite the incident, Baloch Yakjehti Committee activists, with the strength and support of the public, have resumed the sit-in, which continues today on its third day. Even now, police and Frontier Corps (FC) surround the sit-in area and are continuously harassing the peaceful participants," it added.

In another post on X, the BYC stated that protests erupted across Balochistan in response to the violent attacks on the peaceful Baloch National Gathering.

Taking to X, BYC stated, "In response to the violent attacks on the peaceful #BalochNationalGathering, demonstrations erupted throughout Balochistan. Today, people in large numbers are observing protests and shutter-down strikes in Kahran, Kalat, Dalbandin and other places, in solidarity with the victims of state brutality, who lost their lives, and marched bravely in front of bullets, with their heads held high."

This crackdown has drawn substantial criticism amid concerns that such actions could escalate rather than resolve the underlying issues.

The Baloch community continues to endure severe human rights abuses, particularly enforced disappearances where individuals are abducted by state or affiliated forces without legal recourse, causing profound anguish for their families and often resulting in severe torture.

The situation is compounded by extrajudicial killings targeting activists and critics without due process, instilling widespread fear and stifling dissent.

