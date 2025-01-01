Malaysia grants social media, messaging app providers licenses as new regulation takes effect

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 1 Social media platform and messaging app providers operating in Malaysia have begun receiving licenses after a new law mandating regulation of such services has taken effect, Malaysia's multimedia regulator said on Wednesday.

Chinese internet giant Tencent which operates the popular messaging app WeChat and Chinese tech firm

It added that Telegram was in the final stage of the licensing process while Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, has initiated the process of obtaining its licenses to operate these platforms in the country.

However, both X, formerly Twitter, and Google, which operates YouTube, were yet to submit their applications, it said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Malaysia's lower house of parliament passed amendments to its communication and multimedia laws on December 9, 2024, mandating the providers of such services operating in Malaysia to obtain licenses citing the need to strengthen online safety, enhance user protection, particularly for children and vulnerable groups, and improve regulatory oversight.

The unveiled guidelines on information and network security for the Communications and Multimedia Industry (INSG) aimed at enhancing the information and network security and resiliency of the communications and multimedia industry in the country.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) advised the industry to operationalize best practices as part of their proactive measures to strengthen cybersecurity across the communications and multimedia industry.

"It aims to enhance the capability and readiness of service providers to manage cyber risks, mitigate data breaches, minimize disruptions through strengthened network infrastructure, and protect consumers from online harms," it said.

It added that the guidelines serve as a pivotal step in safeguarding Malaysia's digital systems, ensuring secure and resilient network infrastructures and highlighting the commission's ongoing efforts to address the challenges of an increasingly complex cyber landscape while fostering trust and safety in the nation's digital environment.

