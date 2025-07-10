Malaysia Helicopter Crash Video: 5 Injured After Police Chopper Dives Into Pulai River in Johor

Five crew members onboard a police helicopter were injured after the chopper crashed and dived into Pulai River in Malaysia's Johor on Thursday morning, July 10. The incident took place near the Sungai Pulai in Gelang Patah, where a chopper was identified as Airbus AS355N, which was operated by the air wing police unit and was a part of the Malaysia-Indonesia-Thailand-Singapore Maritime Operation (MITSATOM) 2025 training exercise. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The Malaysian Civil Aviation Authority (CAAM) said that the chopper with the registration number 9M-PHG had left from the Tanjung Kupang police station at around 9.51 am. According to the rescue team, all five crew members, including the helicopter pilot, were evacuated and transported to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) jetty in Gelang Patah, reported Malay Mail.

A video shared on the social media platform X shows a helicopter suddenly splashing into the river. A boat, looking like a Coast Guard ship, is seen rushing towards the crashed helicopter for a rescue operation.

According to CAAM, they were later transferred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru for further treatment. The Air Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct further investigation. The French-made Airbus AS355N is a single-rotor craft light utility helicopter that was manufactured from 1975 to 2016.