Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim arrives in India for state visit

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in the national capital on Monday for a state visit, his first visit to India as the Malaysian premier.

PM Ibrahim was warmly received by Union Minister of State, V Somanna at the airport.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit will boost the India-Malaysia enhanced strategic partnership.

"A warm welcome to PM @anwaribrahim of Malaysia as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit. Received by MoS @VSOMANNA_BJP at the airport. This is the first visit of PM Ibrahim to India as PM of Malaysia. The visit will give a boost to - Enhanced Strategic Partnership," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

PM Ibrahim is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 20.

He will also visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, after which he will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister, who will also host a luncheon in his honour, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is also scheduled to call on the President of India Droupadi Murmu on August 20.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar would also call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit.

India and Malaysia have strong historical and socio-cultural linkages. Our bilateral relationship was elevated to the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi.

As both countries enter the second decade of Enhanced Strategic Partnership next year, the visit of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would pave the way for further strengthening of India-Malaysia bilateral ties by charting out a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda for the future, the MEA stated.

