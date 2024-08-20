Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], August 20 : Malaysia Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Welcoming PM Ibrahim on his first visit to India as the Prime Minister of Malaysia, President Murmu said that the common cherished values of democracy, multiculturalism, pluralism and mutual respect have been the guiding force for India-Malaysia relations.

The President was happy to note that both sides have decided to further intensify India-Malaysia relations by upgrading their partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and are working towards an action-oriented roadmap for its implementation across various sectors of cooperation.

She added that India sees Malaysia as a strong partner in the 'Global South'. Malaysia is also a key partner for India in ASEAN and an important country in our Act East Policy and in Indo-Pacific vision.

President Murmju extended best wishes for Malaysia's assumption of the Chair of ASEAN in 2025 and reiterated that India will continue to work with Malaysia and extend all cooperation in the pursuit of our shared objectives of a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Through Prime Minister Ibrahim, President Murmu also conveyed her felicitations to the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, on his recent coronation.

PM Anwar Ibrahim is on an official visit to India. He arrived in the national capital on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the ties between India and Malaysia will be elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. PM Modi further said that the investment from Malaysia to India reached over 5 billion dollars last year.

PM Modi further said India attaches priority to ASEAN and will extend full support to Malaysia's "successful ASEAN chairmanship" in 2025.

Earlier today, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with visiting Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim at the Hyderabad House. The discussions between the two leaders were held to further deepen engagement across various domains of partnership between India and Malaysia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor